Girls prep basketball
(MON)
-0-
Okawville 48, Marquette 37
Okawville (8-0) - Briley Rhodes - 15, Alayna Kraus - 13
Marquette (6-4) - Abby Williams - 14, Chloe White - 13
Tonight - Marquette @ East St. Louis, Breese Mater Dei @ Okawville
* Marquette girls basketball head coach Lee Green:
-0-
Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48
Alton (7-2) - Talia Norman - 11, Jarius Powers - 11
CM Eagles (10-0) - Olivia Durbin - 23, Kelbie Zupan - 12
-0-
Greenville 39, Southwestern 14
Pana 70, Staunton 18
Hillsboro 57, Vandalia 52
Gillespie 44, Litchfield 27
Carlinville 63, Mt. Olive 19
Carrollton 59, Triopia 33
-0-
Triad 53, Collinsville 37
B.Mater Dei 43, Highland 34
Freeburg 50, Mascoutah 27
Granite City 66, McCluer 43
Father McGivney 55, Wesclin 27
-0-
> Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament
(MON)
Columbia 69, New Athens 31
Waterloo 58, Valmeyer 25
(TUE)
Red Bud vs. Metro East
Waterloo Gibault vs. Chester
-0-