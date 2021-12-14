basketball24.jpg

Girls prep basketball

(MON)

-0-

Okawville 48, Marquette 37

Okawville (8-0) - Briley Rhodes - 15, Alayna Kraus - 13

Marquette (6-4) - Abby Williams - 14, Chloe White - 13

Tonight - Marquette @ East St. Louis, Breese Mater Dei @ Okawville

* Marquette girls basketball head coach Lee Green:

green11.mp3

-0-

Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48

Alton (7-2) - Talia Norman - 11, Jarius Powers - 11

CM Eagles (10-0) - Olivia Durbin - 23, Kelbie Zupan - 12 

-0-

Greenville 39, Southwestern 14

Pana 70, Staunton 18

Hillsboro 57, Vandalia 52

Gillespie 44, Litchfield 27

Carlinville 63, Mt. Olive 19

Carrollton 59, Triopia 33

-0-

Triad 53, Collinsville 37

B.Mater Dei 43, Highland 34

Freeburg 50, Mascoutah 27

Granite City 66, McCluer 43

Father McGivney 55, Wesclin 27

-0-

> Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament

(MON)

Columbia 69, New Athens 31

Waterloo 58, Valmeyer 25

(TUE)

Red Bud vs. Metro East

Waterloo Gibault vs. Chester

-0-