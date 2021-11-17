The girls prep basketball season tips off this week with many teams in tournament play to open the year. The Redbirds, Explorers, Shells, Oilers and Eagles begin the season in November tournaments.
The Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Classic got underway last night (TUE):
Breese Mater Dei 50, Springfield SE 48
Alton Redbirds 77, Jersey Panthers 42
Redbirds: Jarius Powers - 17, Alyssa Lewis - 14, Kiyoko Proctor - 14
Panthers: Tessa Crawford - 16, Carly Daniels - 10
>> Alton will also face Mater Dei (FRI, 7:30 pm) and Springfield SE (SAT, 2:30 pm) in the tourney at AHS.
(TUE)
@ Columbia
Waterloo 62, Father McGivney 30
Triad 45, Belleville East 30
@ Dupo
Marissa 53, Madison 21
Waterloo Gibault 31, Roxana 22
(MON)
@ Columbia tourney
Columbia 47, Greenville 26
Marquette 61, B.Althoff 34
@ Dupo tourney
Dupo 43, EAWR Oilers 26
Metro East 45, Valmeyer 26
(WED)
@ Columbia -- Greenville vs. Althoff, Marquette vs. Columbia
@ Dupo -- EAWR vs. Valmeyer, Dupo vs. Metro East
The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles open the season at the Taylorville tourney on Friday. CM will face Jacksonville, Mt. Zion, Taylorville, Hillsboro, and Rochester in the tournament.
