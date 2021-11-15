The girls prep basketball season tips off this week with many teams in tournament play to open the year. The Redbirds, Explorers, Shells, Oilers and Eagles begin the season in November tournaments.
(MON)
@ Columbia tourney
6:00 - Greenville vs. Columbia
7:30 - Marquette vs. B.Althoff
@ Dupo tourney
6:00 - EAWR vs. Dupo
7:30 - Metro East vs. Valmeyer
(TUE)
@ Columbia
6:00 - Waterloo vs. Father McGivney
7:30 - Triad vs. Belleville East
@ Dupo
6:00 - Marissa vs. Madison
7:30 - Roxana vs. Waterloo Gibault
The Alton Lady Redbird TipOff Classic starts up on Tuesday night:
6:00 - Breese Mater Dei vs. Springfield SE
7:30 - Alton Redbirds vs. Jersey Panthers
The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles open the season at the Taylorville tourney on Friday.