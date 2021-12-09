Thursday's girls prep basketball
-0-
> MVC >
* Civic Memorial 46, Triad 40
CM (9-0, 3-0 MVC) - Olivia Durbin - 17, Avari Combes - 11
Triad (6-3, 2-1 MVC) - Avery Bohnenstiehl - 12
Lady Eagles basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot:
* Highland 42, Jerseyville 26
J'ville (3-6, 0-3 MVC) - Tessa Crawford - 17
* Waterloo 73, Mascoutah 63
Waterloo (8-2, 2-1 MVC)
-0-
> Cahokia Conference >
Breese Central 53, Roxana 31
Freeburg 57, EAWR 13
-0-
> Southwestern Conference >
* Alton 52, O'Fallon 47
Alton (7-1, 2-1 SWC) - Laila Blakeny - 18, Kiyoko Proctor - 18
Collinsville 51, East St. Louis 48
Edwardsville 65, Belleville East 12
-0-
Carrollton 38, Southwestern 29
Waterloo Gibault 45, Metro East 27
Centralia 57, Cahokia 4
Carlyle 47, Sparta 26
Columbia 44, Salem 32
Belleville West 54, B.Althoff 34
-0-
> SCC >
Greenville 46, Litchfield 36
Staunton 40, Carlinville 28
Gillespie @ Hillsboro - PPD., COVID
-0-
Cahokia @ Marquette - FRI
-0-