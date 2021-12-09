basketball11.jpg.jpeg

Thursday's girls prep basketball

> MVC > 

* Civic Memorial 46, Triad 40

CM (9-0, 3-0 MVC) - Olivia Durbin - 17, Avari Combes - 11

Triad (6-3, 2-1 MVC) - Avery Bohnenstiehl - 12

Lady Eagles basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot:

* Highland 42, Jerseyville 26

J'ville (3-6, 0-3 MVC) - Tessa Crawford - 17

* Waterloo 73, Mascoutah 63

Waterloo (8-2, 2-1 MVC)

> Cahokia Conference > 

Breese Central 53, Roxana 31

Freeburg 57, EAWR 13

> Southwestern Conference >

* Alton 52, O'Fallon 47

Alton (7-1, 2-1 SWC) - Laila Blakeny - 18, Kiyoko Proctor - 18

Collinsville 51, East St. Louis 48

Edwardsville 65, Belleville East 12

Carrollton 38, Southwestern 29

Waterloo Gibault 45, Metro East 27

Centralia 57, Cahokia 4

Carlyle 47, Sparta 26

Columbia 44, Salem 32

Belleville West 54, B.Althoff 34

> SCC >

Greenville 46, Litchfield 36

Staunton 40, Carlinville 28

Gillespie @ Hillsboro - PPD., COVID

Cahokia @ Marquette - FRI

