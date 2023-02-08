basketball6.jpg

Here are the girls prep hoops scores from this week so far...

Breese Mater Dei 40 - Civic Memorial 34

Roxana 45 - Maryville Christian 38

Wesclin 45 - EAWR 4

Collinsville 55 - Jerseyville 48

(SCC)

Southwestern @ Litchfield

Gillespie 45 - North Mac 41

Staunton 48 - Carlinville 38

Greenville 61 - Vandalia 46

Hillsboro 64 - Pana 55

Waterloo 55 - Freeburg 48

Columbia 71 - Triad 65

Belleville West 62 - Granite City 34

Dupo 58 - Waterloo Gibault 51

Okawville 39 - Breese Central 36

Mascoutah 37 - Carbondale 27

Tuesday in girls hoops

Alton 57 - Belleville East 32 - Alton now 27-1

Belleville West 52 - ESTL 71

Lutheran North 28 - Edwardsville 58

Metro East 41 - Gibault 50

Collinsville 20 - O’Fallon 56 - O'Fallon now 27-4