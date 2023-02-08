Here are the girls prep hoops scores from this week so far...
Breese Mater Dei 40 - Civic Memorial 34
Roxana 45 - Maryville Christian 38
Wesclin 45 - EAWR 4
Collinsville 55 - Jerseyville 48
(SCC)
Southwestern @ Litchfield
Gillespie 45 - North Mac 41
Staunton 48 - Carlinville 38
Greenville 61 - Vandalia 46
Hillsboro 64 - Pana 55
Waterloo 55 - Freeburg 48
Columbia 71 - Triad 65
Belleville West 62 - Granite City 34
Dupo 58 - Waterloo Gibault 51
Okawville 39 - Breese Central 36
Mascoutah 37 - Carbondale 27
Tuesday in girls hoops
Alton 57 - Belleville East 32 - Alton now 27-1
Belleville West 52 - ESTL 71
Lutheran North 28 - Edwardsville 58
Metro East 41 - Gibault 50
Collinsville 20 - O’Fallon 56 - O'Fallon now 27-4