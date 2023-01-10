altongbb1.jpg

Girls prep basketball

Tuesday games:

Alton Redbirds 64, Collinsville 28

Alton (18-0 overall, 6-0 SWC)

Edwardsville 39, Belleville West 27

Belleville East 49, East St. Louis 45

Mt. Vernon 40, Triad 35

Marion 58, Carbondale 39

Althoff 63, Cahokia 34

Monday games: 

Jerseyville 62, Gillespie 53

Jersey Panthers (14-7) - won 7 in a row

Tessa Crawford - 20, Meredith Gray - 14, Ella Smith - 10

Marquette 54, Metro East 23

Marquette (10-8)

Kel'c Robinson - 14, Allie Weiner - 11

Teutopolis 50, Civic Memorial 47

T-town (17-2), CM (9-11)

Mt. Vernon 61, Althoff 56

Hillsboro 57, Wesclin 35

Columbia 49, Centralia 29

Litchfield 50, Springfield Lutheran 29

North Mac 52, Lincolnwood 48

Okawville 48, Greenville 15

Mascoutah 54, Belleville West 35

Father McGivney 45, Christ Our Rock 22

Waterloo 56, Collinsville 50

Red Bud 65, Chester 49

