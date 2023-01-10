Girls prep basketball
Tuesday games:
Alton Redbirds 64, Collinsville 28
Alton (18-0 overall, 6-0 SWC)
Edwardsville 39, Belleville West 27
Belleville East 49, East St. Louis 45
Mt. Vernon 40, Triad 35
Marion 58, Carbondale 39
Althoff 63, Cahokia 34
Monday games:
Jerseyville 62, Gillespie 53
Jersey Panthers (14-7) - won 7 in a row
Tessa Crawford - 20, Meredith Gray - 14, Ella Smith - 10
Marquette 54, Metro East 23
Marquette (10-8)
Kel'c Robinson - 14, Allie Weiner - 11
Teutopolis 50, Civic Memorial 47
T-town (17-2), CM (9-11)
Mt. Vernon 61, Althoff 56
Hillsboro 57, Wesclin 35
Columbia 49, Centralia 29
Litchfield 50, Springfield Lutheran 29
North Mac 52, Lincolnwood 48
Okawville 48, Greenville 15
Mascoutah 54, Belleville West 35
Father McGivney 45, Christ Our Rock 22
Waterloo 56, Collinsville 50
Red Bud 65, Chester 49
