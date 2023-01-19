Girls basketball report
-0-
* Highland girls tournament *
WED:
Championship semifinals --
Alton 45, Breese Mater Dei 34
Alton (22-0), Mater Dei (16-4)
THU:
Championship semifinals --
8:00 PM - O'Fallon vs. Okawville
5th place bracket -- (5:00) Highland vs. Teutopolis, (6:30) CM Eagles vs. Breese Central
-0-
* Earlier this week @ Highland tourney *
TUE:
Championship quarterfinals --
Okawville 39, Breese Central 28
O'Fallon 64, Civic Memorial 42
CM (11-12) - Olivia Durbin - 14 pts; O'Fallon (20-3) - Shannon Dowell - 41 pts
MON:
Championship quarterfinals --
Alton 58, Teutopolis 56 (Alton: 21-0)
Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 27
-0-