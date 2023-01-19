basketball5.jpg

Girls basketball report

-0-

* Highland girls tournament *

WED:

Championship semifinals --

Alton 45, Breese Mater Dei 34

Alton (22-0), Mater Dei (16-4)

THU: 

Championship semifinals --

8:00 PM - O'Fallon vs. Okawville

5th place bracket -- (5:00) Highland vs. Teutopolis, (6:30) CM Eagles vs. Breese Central

-0-

* Earlier this week @ Highland tourney *

TUE:

Championship quarterfinals --

Okawville 39, Breese Central 28

O'Fallon 64, Civic Memorial 42

CM (11-12) - Olivia Durbin - 14 pts; O'Fallon (20-3) - Shannon Dowell - 41 pts

MON: 

Championship quarterfinals --

Alton 58, Teutopolis 56 (Alton: 21-0)

Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 27

-0-