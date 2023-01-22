Girls basketball report
-0-
* Highland girls tournament *
WED:
Championship semifinals --
Alton 45, Breese Mater Dei 34
Alton (22-0), Mater Dei (16-4)
THU:
Championship semifinals --
Okawville 55, O'Fallon 50
5th place bracket --
Teutopolis 48, Highland 46
Civic Memorial 49, Breese Central 48
SAT:
7th place/Consolation championship - Nashville 47, Collinsville 27
5th place - Teutopolis 56, Civic Memorial 39
3rd place - O'Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 34
Title game - ALTON - 54, Okawville 38 (Alton Lady Redbirds: 23-0)
-0-