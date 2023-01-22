basketball5.jpg

Girls basketball report

* Highland girls tournament *

WED:

Championship semifinals --

Alton 45, Breese Mater Dei 34

Alton (22-0), Mater Dei (16-4)

THU: 

Championship semifinals --

Okawville 55, O'Fallon 50

5th place bracket --

Teutopolis 48, Highland 46

Civic Memorial 49, Breese Central 48

SAT:

7th place/Consolation championship - Nashville 47, Collinsville 27 

5th place - Teutopolis 56, Civic Memorial 39 

3rd place - O'Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 34

Title game - ALTON - 54, Okawville 38 (Alton Lady Redbirds: 23-0) 

