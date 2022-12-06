Girls basketball scores
-0-
TUE night girls basketball
Alton 58, East St. Louis 57 (Alton: 6-0)
O'Fallon 50, Edwardsville 36 (O'Fallon: 7-1)
Collinsville 52, Belleville West 39
Metro East 41, Marissa 23
Greenville 58, Carlyle 50
-0-
MON girls hoops
Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 54
CM (6-2) - Avari Combes - 16, Olivia Durbin - 15
-0-
Marquette 43, Maryville Christian 30
Marquette (5-2) - Haley Rodgers - 16
-0-
Granite City 56, EAWR 47
EAWR (5-4) - Ocean Bland - 9
-0-
Staunton 48, Roxana 31
Mascoutah 55, Jerseyville 30
Highland 57, Belleville West 44
Gillespie 55, Auburn 51
Christ Our Rock 58, Bunker Hill 13
Father McGivney 74, Metro East 8
Lincolnwood 44, Mount Olive 38
-0-