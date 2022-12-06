basketball24.jpg

Girls basketball scores

-0-

TUE night girls basketball

Alton 58, East St. Louis 57 (Alton: 6-0)

O'Fallon 50, Edwardsville 36 (O'Fallon: 7-1)

Collinsville 52, Belleville West 39

Metro East 41, Marissa 23

Greenville 58, Carlyle 50

-0-

MON girls hoops

Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 54

CM (6-2) - Avari Combes - 16, Olivia Durbin - 15

-0-

Marquette 43, Maryville Christian 30

Marquette (5-2) - Haley Rodgers - 16

-0-

Granite City 56, EAWR 47

EAWR (5-4) - Ocean Bland - 9

-0-

Staunton 48, Roxana 31

Mascoutah 55, Jerseyville 30

Highland 57, Belleville West 44

Gillespie 55, Auburn 51

Christ Our Rock 58, Bunker Hill 13

Father McGivney 74, Metro East 8

Lincolnwood 44, Mount Olive 38

-0-