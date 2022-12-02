Thursday night 's girls prep basketball
The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles shot past the Jersey Lady Panthers, 65-25 last night (THU) in Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball in Bethalto. Senior Olivia Durbin led all scorers with 28 points including 7 three pointers in the win. The Eagles hit 13 three's overall in the game. C.M. improves to 5-and-2 while Jersey slips to 3-and-3.
Before the game, a ceremony was held to salute last year's Lady Eagles squad that made it to the Class 3A state tournament. The 2021-22 Eagles finished 32-and-6 and finished 4th at state.
Eagles girls basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot:
Eagles senior Olivia Durbin:
Other girls hoops Thursday night:
Highland 49, Mascoutah 45
Waterloo 37, Triad 32
Columbia 74, EAWR 24
Freeburg 58, Roxana 23
Marquette 61, Metro East 18
The Alton Lady Redbirds won at Edwardsville, 55-42 Thursday night snapping a 55-game losing streak to the Tigers that dates back to 1998.
The Lady Redbirds are now 4-and-0 to start the season.
Staunton 57, Litchfield 32
Pana 68, North Mac 39
Greenville 61, Gillespie 36
Vandalia 48, Carlinville 39
Father McGivney 50, Christ Our Rock 23
Collinsville 45, Belleville East 32
O'Fallon 77, Belleville West 28
Breese Central 70, Salem 34
Griggsville 49, Carrollton 22
