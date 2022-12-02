basketball9.jpg

Thursday night 's girls prep basketball

-0-

The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles shot past the Jersey Lady Panthers, 65-25 last night (THU) in Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball in Bethalto.  Senior Olivia Durbin led all scorers with 28 points including 7 three pointers in the win.  The Eagles hit 13 three's overall in the game.  C.M. improves to 5-and-2 while Jersey slips to 3-and-3. 

Before the game, a ceremony was held to salute last year's Lady Eagles squad that made it to the Class 3A state tournament.  The 2021-22 Eagles finished 32-and-6 and finished 4th at state.   

Eagles girls basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot:

arb1.mp3

Eagles senior Olivia Durbin:

durbin1.mp3

-0-

Other girls hoops Thursday night:

Highland 49, Mascoutah 45

Waterloo 37, Triad 32

Columbia 74, EAWR 24

Freeburg 58, Roxana 23

Marquette 61, Metro East 18

-0-

The Alton Lady Redbirds won at Edwardsville, 55-42 Thursday night snapping a 55-game losing streak to the Tigers that dates back to 1998. 

The Lady Redbirds are now 4-and-0 to start the season. 

-0-

Staunton 57, Litchfield 32

Pana 68, North Mac 39

Greenville 61, Gillespie 36

Vandalia 48, Carlinville 39

Father McGivney 50, Christ Our Rock 23

Collinsville 45, Belleville East 32

O'Fallon 77, Belleville West 28

Breese Central 70, Salem 34

Griggsville 49, Carrollton 22

-0-