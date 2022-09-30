Girls prep golf Regionals (THU)
-0-
Class 1A Roxana Regional @ Belk Park Golf Course
Team standings:
1) Marquette Explorers - 355
2) Highland - 364
3) Father McGivney - 372
Medalist - Sarah Hyten, Father McGivney - 71 (-1)
Marquette - Lilly Montague - 81, Ava Bartosiak - 84, Jenna Dean - 93
Explorers senior Lilly Montague:
* Class 1A Salem Sectional (MON, 10/3)
-0-
Other golfers advancing to the Class 1A Salem Sectional included:
Jerseyville - Bria Tuttle (85), Jerra LaPlant (87)
Carlinville - Marlee Whitler (84)
Roxana - Reagan Lynn (91), Ava Strohmeier (94)
Shells junior Reagan Lynn:
Civic Memorial - Jayna Halley (100)
Eagles sophomore Jayna Halley:
-0-
Class 2A Collinsville Regional
1) Edwardsville
2) O'Fallon
3) Triad
Medalist - Nicole Johnson, Edwardsville - 70
Alton Redbirds' Addison Kenney advance to sectional round with a score of 72.
* Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional (MON, 10/3)
-0-