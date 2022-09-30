golf6.jpg

Girls prep golf Regionals (THU)

-0-

Class 1A Roxana Regional @ Belk Park Golf Course

Team standings:

1) Marquette Explorers - 355

2) Highland - 364

3) Father McGivney - 372

Medalist - Sarah Hyten, Father McGivney - 71 (-1)

Marquette - Lilly Montague - 81, Ava Bartosiak - 84, Jenna Dean - 93 

Explorers senior Lilly Montague:

montague1.mp3

* Class 1A Salem Sectional (MON, 10/3)

-0-

Other golfers advancing to the Class 1A Salem Sectional included:

Jerseyville - Bria Tuttle (85), Jerra LaPlant (87)

Carlinville - Marlee Whitler (84)

Roxana - Reagan Lynn (91), Ava Strohmeier (94)

Shells junior Reagan Lynn:

lynn1.mp3

Civic Memorial - Jayna Halley (100)

Eagles sophomore Jayna Halley:

halley1.mp3

-0-

Class 2A Collinsville Regional

1) Edwardsville

2) O'Fallon

3) Triad

Medalist - Nicole Johnson, Edwardsville - 70

Alton Redbirds' Addison Kenney advance to sectional round with a score of 72. 

* Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional (MON, 10/3)

-0-