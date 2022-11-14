Girls prep basketball
The girls 2022-23 prep basketball season opens this week with pre-Thanksgiving tournaments. EAWR & Roxana will open the year at the Dupo tourney. Civic Memorial will be at the Taylorville tourney this week while Alton will host the Lady Redbird Tipoff tourney Friday and Saturday. Marquette starts the season at the Columbia tourney.
Dupo tourney
MON - Waterloo Gibault vs. Marissa, Metro East vs. Valmeyer
TUE - EAWR vs. Madison, Roxana vs. Dupo
Columbia tourney
MON - Marquette vs. Columbia, Belleville East vs. Waterloo
TUE - Greenville vs. Father McGivney, Althoff vs. Triad
Alton Lady Redbird Tip-off tournament
FRI - Breese Mater Dei vs. Roosevelt, Alton vs. Springfield SE (7:30)
SAT - Alton vs. Roosevelt (1:00), Breese Mater Dei vs. Springfield SE, Roosevelt vs. Springfield SE, Alton vs. Breese Mater Dei (7:30)
Taylorville tourney
FRI - Jacksonville vs. Mt. Zion, Rochester vs. CM (6:30), Taylorville vs. Hillsboro
SAT - CM vs. Mt. Zion (1:00), CM vs. Taylorville (8:00)
