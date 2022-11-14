basketball6.jpg

Girls prep basketball

-0-

The girls 2022-23 prep basketball season opens this week with pre-Thanksgiving tournaments.  EAWR & Roxana will open the year at the Dupo tourney.  Civic Memorial will be at the Taylorville tourney this week while Alton will host the Lady Redbird Tipoff tourney Friday and Saturday.  Marquette starts the season at the Columbia tourney. 

-0-

Girls hoops >>

Dupo tourney 

MON - Waterloo Gibault vs. Marissa, Metro East vs. Valmeyer

TUE - EAWR vs. Madison, Roxana vs. Dupo

Columbia tourney 

MON - Marquette vs. Columbia, Belleville East vs. Waterloo

TUE - Greenville vs. Father McGivney, Althoff vs. Triad

-0-

Alton Lady Redbird Tip-off tournament

FRI - Breese Mater Dei vs. Roosevelt, Alton vs. Springfield SE (7:30)

SAT - Alton vs. Roosevelt (1:00), Breese Mater Dei vs. Springfield SE, Roosevelt vs. Springfield SE, Alton vs. Breese Mater Dei (7:30) 

-0-

Taylorville tourney

FRI - Jacksonville vs. Mt. Zion, Rochester vs. CM (6:30), Taylorville vs. Hillsboro

SAT - CM vs. Mt. Zion (1:00), CM vs. Taylorville (8:00)

-0-