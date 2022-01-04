Girls basketball
(MON)
The Marquette Explorers shot past the Granite City Warriors, 54-34 last night in girls prep basketball at Marquette High School. Explorers senior Abby Williams led all scorers with 20 points. Senior Jillian Nelson hit 3 three pointers and scored 9 points in the win. Another senior Megan Meyer chipped in with 8 points on the night.
Marquette improves to 12-and-6. Granite falls to 8-and-7. The Warriors were got 9 points each from Kaylyn Wylie and Melashia Bennett in a losing cause.
Elsewhere in girls hoops (MON)
Waterloo 52, Columbia 38
Carlinville 43, Auburn 36 (Cavs: Jill Stayton - 23 pts)
Centralia 54, Mascoutah 47
Litchfield 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 38
Belleville Althoff 59, Waterloo Gibault 33
Father McGivney @ Staunton - PPD.
Wesclin @ Greenville - PPD.
McCluer @ Alton - PPD.
Alton @ Belleville West - TUE, PPD.
