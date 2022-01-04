basketball14.jpg.jpeg

Girls basketball

The Marquette Explorers shot past the Granite City Warriors, 54-34 last night in girls prep basketball at Marquette High School.  Explorers senior Abby Williams led all scorers with 20 points.  Senior Jillian Nelson hit 3 three pointers and scored 9 points in the win.  Another senior Megan Meyer chipped in with 8 points on the night. 

Marquette improves to 12-and-6.  Granite falls to 8-and-7.  The Warriors were got 9 points each from Kaylyn Wylie and Melashia Bennett in a losing cause. 

Marquette girls basketball head coach Lee Green on the win:

Elsewhere in girls hoops (MON)

Waterloo 52, Columbia 38

Carlinville 43, Auburn 36 (Cavs: Jill Stayton - 23 pts)

Centralia 54, Mascoutah 47

Litchfield 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 38 

Belleville Althoff 59, Waterloo Gibault 33

Father McGivney @ Staunton - PPD.

Wesclin @ Greenville - PPD.

McCluer @ Alton - PPD.

Alton @ Belleville West - TUE, PPD.

