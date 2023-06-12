Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons fell to the Quincy Gems, 12-to-8 in 10-innings Monday night at Gordon Moore Park. The River Dragons led 8-0 in the 7th inning when the Gems started their comeback. They scored 3 times in the 7th inning then used a big 5-run 9th inning to tie the game. Quincy finished off the rally with a 4-run 10th inning.
> The River Dragons Scott Montesano has the details:
Alton (5-7), Quincy (4-9)
Alton has the day off today (TUE). The River Dragons are back in action tomorrow (WED) night against Jackson, TN.
MON
Quincy 12, Alton 8 (10-innings)
Cape Catfish (MO) 3, Marion (IL) 1 - (Cape: 11-0)
O'Fallon (MO) 8, Jackson (TN) 1
Illinois Valley 5, Lafayette (IN) 2
Clinton (IA) 8, Burlington (IA) 5
Johnstown (PA) 7, Champion City (OH) 5 - game 1
Johnstown 6, Champion City 4 - game 2
TUE
Alton River Dragons - OFF
Danville (IL) @ Normal (IL)
Burlington (IA) @ Quincy (IL)
Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)
Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley
Johnston (PA) @ Champion City (OH)
Chillicothe (OH) @ Lafayette (IN)
The Alton River Dragons stopped a 5-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Quincy Gems Sunday night at Gordon Moore Park.
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the details:
