riverdragons13.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons fell to the Quincy Gems, 12-to-8 in 10-innings Monday night at Gordon Moore Park.  The River Dragons led 8-0 in the 7th inning when the Gems started their comeback.  They scored 3 times in the 7th inning then used a big 5-run 9th inning to tie the game.  Quincy finished off the rally with a 4-run 10th inning.  

> The River Dragons Scott Montesano has the details:

bb2.mp3

Alton (5-7), Quincy (4-9)

Alton has the day off today (TUE).  The River Dragons are back in action tomorrow (WED) night against Jackson, TN. 

-0-

MON

Quincy 12, Alton 8 (10-innings)

Cape Catfish (MO) 3, Marion (IL) 1 - (Cape: 11-0)

O'Fallon (MO) 8, Jackson (TN) 1

Illinois Valley 5, Lafayette (IN) 2

Clinton (IA) 8, Burlington (IA) 5

Johnstown (PA) 7, Champion City (OH) 5 - game 1

Johnstown 6, Champion City 4 - game 2

-0-

-0-

TUE

Alton River Dragons - OFF

Danville (IL) @ Normal (IL)

Burlington (IA) @ Quincy (IL)

Jackson (TN) @ Cape Catfish (MO)

Springfield (IL) @ Illinois Valley

Johnston (PA) @ Champion City (OH)

Chillicothe (OH) @ Lafayette (IN)

_

-0-

The Alton River Dragons stopped a 5-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Quincy Gems Sunday night at Gordon Moore Park.  

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has the details:

bb1.mp3

-0-