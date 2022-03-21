75th Gallatin Players of the Year basketball banquet
-0-
The 75th Gallatin Players of the Year basketball banquet was held Sunday evening at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton honoring River Bend prep basketball players. Players from Civic Memorial, Alton, Roxana, Marquette and East Alton/Wood River high schools received awards throughout the night.
The 2022 players of the year:
Girls - Civic Memorial senior Kelbie Zupan
Boys - Marquette senior Owen Williams
-0-
Zupan on winning POY:
CM Lady Eagles head coach Mike Arbuthnot:
Williams on winning POY:
-0-
Team MVP's:
CM - K. Zupan, Sam Buckley
Marquette - O. Williams, Chloe White
EAWR - Seth Slayden, Emily Johnson
Roxana - Aidan Briggs, Lexi Ryan
Alton - Adrian Elliott, Kiyoko Proctor
-0-
* 110% awards:
Abby Williams, Marquette
Evans Wells, Roxana
* Free throw % awards:
Parker Macias, Marquette
Kiyoko Proctor, Alton
* Special service award:
Cathy Snipes, Alton
-0-
2022 players of the year
Owen Williams, Marquette (L) - Kelbie Zupan, CM (R)