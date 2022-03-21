poy4.jpg

75th Gallatin Players of the Year basketball banquet

The 75th Gallatin Players of the Year basketball banquet was held Sunday evening at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton honoring River Bend prep basketball players.  Players from Civic Memorial, Alton, Roxana, Marquette and East Alton/Wood River high schools received awards throughout the night. 

The 2022 players of the year:

Girls - Civic Memorial senior Kelbie Zupan

Boys - Marquette senior Owen Williams

Zupan on winning POY:

CM Lady Eagles head coach Mike Arbuthnot:

Williams on winning POY:

Team MVP's:

CM - K. Zupan, Sam Buckley

Marquette - O. Williams, Chloe White

EAWR - Seth Slayden, Emily Johnson

Roxana - Aidan Briggs, Lexi Ryan

Alton - Adrian Elliott, Kiyoko Proctor

* 110% awards:

Abby Williams, Marquette

Evans Wells, Roxana

* Free throw % awards:

Parker Macias, Marquette

Kiyoko Proctor, Alton

* Special service award:

Cathy Snipes, Alton

2022 players of the year

Owen Williams, Marquette (L) - Kelbie Zupan, CM (R)