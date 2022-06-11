East Alton-Wood River Lady Oilers senior Madi Fry recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Blackburn College in Carlinville next season. Fry was the lone senior on the 2022 spring softball roster for EAWR. The Oiler first baseman hit .412 during her senior season. Fry had 28 hits in 28 games to go along with 25 RBI's and 22 runs scored.
Madi talks about playing baseball before high school, her last 4 years with the Oilers, and finally signing to play college softball at Blackburn.
Oilers softball head coach Dana Emerick on Madi Fry:
PHOTO: Madi Fry with EAWR head coach Dana Emerick (left) and assistant coach Mike Beachum (right).