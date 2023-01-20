Sports shorts from the week - girls bb scores, Lady Trailblazers cancel season, Redbirds looking for soccer coach
-0-
THU night girls bb:
Marquette 40, Roxana 39
Litchfield 40, EAWR 37
Jerseyville 59, Jacksonville 54 (2-OT)
-0-
LCCC womens' basketball
The Lewis and Clark Lady Trailblazers have canceled the remainder of their 2023 basketball season. The Blazers women's basketball team is experiencing low numbers and injuries this season. The school has made a decision to cancel the remaining games this year. LCCC was 1-and-8 this season ('22-'23), their last game was December 19th - a loss at Rend Lake College.
-0-
Alton Redbirds searching for boys soccer coach
Alton Redbirds' coach Tyler Hamilton has resigned his position as head boys soccer coach. Alton High will begin its search for a new head coach for the 2023 fall soccer season. Hamilton has coached the Redbirds soccer squad the past 3 seasons comiling a record of 12-and-45. The Redbirds went 8-and-13 this past (2022) season.
The Redbirds have had 3 head coaches over the last 13 years in boys soccer - Tyler Hamilton (3 years), Nick Funk (4), and Jay Robertson (6).
-0-