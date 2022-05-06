Friday's prep sports
-0-
Spring sports were rained out on Thursday including most of the baseball, softball and soccer. There may be more postponements on the way today (FRI).
FRI - Baseball
Roxana vs. Alton - Gordon Moore Park
Civic Memorial @ Freeburg
Southwestern @ Greenville - SCC
Granite City @ Jerseyville
Columbia @ Triad
Carlinville @ Vandalia
Teutopolis @ Edwardsville
-0-
FRI - Softball
Marquette @ Jerseyville
-0-
FRI - Soccer
Highland @ Alton
Litchfield @ Jerseyville
Breese Mater Dei @ Civic Memorial
-0-