Boys HS basketball scores from January 21, 2022:

Southwestern 40, North Mac 37 (Macoupin Co. tourney championship)

Granite City 45, Cahokia 42 (GC wins Jerseyville tourney)

Jerseyville 55, Edwardsville 51

Marquette 34, Highland 31 (Okawville tourney semis)

Columbia 37, Gibault 32 (Okawville tourney semis)

Collinsville 68, Althoff 61 (Belleville East tourney semis)

Belleville East 63, McCluer 30 (Belleville East tourney semis)

Breese Central 57, Mascoutah 44

East St. Louis 71, Salem 46

Waterloo 48, TriCo 31

Triad 53, Father McGivney 32

Pana 44, Nokomis 38

EAWR 58, Greenfield 48

Mt. Vernon 52, Madison 47

Girls basketball scores from January 21, 2022:

Staunton 45, Carlinville 37 (Macoupin Co. tourney title game)

Edwardsville 65, Whitfield 45

Greenville 59, Vandalia 50