Boys HS basketball scores from January 21, 2022:
Southwestern 40, North Mac 37 (Macoupin Co. tourney championship)
Granite City 45, Cahokia 42 (GC wins Jerseyville tourney)
Jerseyville 55, Edwardsville 51
Marquette 34, Highland 31 (Okawville tourney semis)
Columbia 37, Gibault 32 (Okawville tourney semis)
Collinsville 68, Althoff 61 (Belleville East tourney semis)
Belleville East 63, McCluer 30 (Belleville East tourney semis)
Breese Central 57, Mascoutah 44
East St. Louis 71, Salem 46
Waterloo 48, TriCo 31
Triad 53, Father McGivney 32
Pana 44, Nokomis 38
EAWR 58, Greenfield 48
Mt. Vernon 52, Madison 47
Girls basketball scores from January 21, 2022:
Staunton 45, Carlinville 37 (Macoupin Co. tourney title game)
Edwardsville 65, Whitfield 45
Greenville 59, Vandalia 50