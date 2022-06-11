River Dragons, Edwardsville High baseball & softball in action
Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons won a rain-shortened game Friday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton defeated Springfield 6-4 in a seven-inning contest. The River Dragons are 8-2 and have notched six straight wins at home.
They host Danville Saturday night at 6:35 and the Cape Catfish Sunday night at 5:35.
Prep Sports
The Edwardsville Tigers baseball team advanced to the Class 4A state title game by defeating Brother Rice (Chicago) 7-4 on Friday in Joliet. Edwardsville plays Mundelein at 5:30pm Saturday in Joliet.
The Edwardsville softball team gave up 2 runs in the 6th and fell to St. Charles North 2-0 in a Class 4A state semifinal Friday evening in Peoria. The Tigers will take on Barrington in a 3rd place game Saturday at 1:00pm.