Boys Basketball Scores for Friday, January 28th:

Freeburg 68, EAWR 65

Breese Central 79, Roxana 29

Triad 56, Civic Memorial 41

Mascoutah 73, Waterloo 54

Jerseyville 50, Highland 36

O'Fallon 51, Edwardsville 36

Collinsville 70, Belleville West 40

Greenville 75, Gillespie 49

Pana 46, Staunton 27

Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 49

Girls Basketball Scores from Friday, January 28th:

Father McGivney 53, Beardstown 24 (at Carrollton tourney)

Gateway Legacy Christian 52, Jerseyville 36 (at Carrollton)

Calhoun 54, Routt 41 (at Carrollton)