Boys Basketball Scores for Friday, January 28th:
Freeburg 68, EAWR 65
Breese Central 79, Roxana 29
Triad 56, Civic Memorial 41
Mascoutah 73, Waterloo 54
Jerseyville 50, Highland 36
O'Fallon 51, Edwardsville 36
Collinsville 70, Belleville West 40
Greenville 75, Gillespie 49
Pana 46, Staunton 27
Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 49
Girls Basketball Scores from Friday, January 28th:
Father McGivney 53, Beardstown 24 (at Carrollton tourney)
Gateway Legacy Christian 52, Jerseyville 36 (at Carrollton)
Calhoun 54, Routt 41 (at Carrollton)