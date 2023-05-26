softball3.jpg

Prep softball regional & sectional title games

-0-

FRIDAY

*Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional title game 

5:00 pm - Civic Memorial Eagles vs. Highland Bulldogs - Big-Z, 107.1 FM

-0-

*Class 3A Jerseyville Regional title game

3:00 pm - Jersey Panthers vs. Waterloo Bulldogs  

*Class 4A O'Fallon Regional title game

4:30 - O'Fallon vs. Belleville East

*Class 2A Freeburg Sectional title game

4:30 - Freeburg vs. Columbia

-0-

SATURDAY

*Class 4A Belleville West Regional title game 

11:00 - Belleville West vs. Edwardsville

*Class 1A Calhoun Sectional title game

11:00 - Calhoun vs. Carrollton

-0-