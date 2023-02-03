Friday's prep basketball
-0-
BOYS
Roxana Shells @ EAWR Oilers - Big-Z, 107.1 FM, 7:30 pm
Granite City @ Alton
Waterloo @ Civic Memorial
Mascoutah @ Jerseyville
Christ Our Rock @ Marquette
-0-
(SCC)
Staunton @ Carlinville
Southwestern @ Pana
Greenville @ Gillespie
Litchfield @ Hillsboro
North Mac @ Vandalia
-0-
Belleville East @ Edwardsville
Collinsville @ East St. Louis
Triad @ Highland
Breese Mater Dei @ Breese Central
Metro East @ Bunker Hill
Father McGivney @ Maryville Christian
Salem @ Freeburg
Althoff @ Carbondale
Mt. Vernon @ Cahokia
Centralia @ Marion
-0-
GIRLS
Breese Central @ EAWR
Edwardsville @ Granite City
Civic Memorial @ Quincy Notre Dame
-0-