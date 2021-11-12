basketball5.jpg

There's more Illinois Fighting Illini basketball on the Big-Z (WBGZ) tonight.  Illinois welcomes Arkansas State to State Farm Center in Champaign for Friday night hoops.  The pregame show begins at 7 pm.  Tip-off time - 8 pm.

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood:

Other Friday night college basketball includes:

Eastern Illinois @ St. Louis U

SIUE @ Chicago State

Illinois State @ Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois @ Indiana

Austin Peay @ SIUC

Top 5 matchup tonight - 10:30 pm - #4 Villanova @ #2 UCLA

