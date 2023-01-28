Boys high school basketball scores for January 27th
(SWC)
East St. Louis 67, Alton 51
Edwardsville 41, O'Fallon 39
Collinsville 71, Belleville West 60
-0-
(MVC)
Triad 65, Civic Memorial 31
Mascoutah 49, Waterloo 41
Highland 41, Jerseyville 40
-0-
(Cahokia Conference)
Columbia 72, Salem 37
Freeburg 57, EAWR 49
Breese Central 47, Roxana 32
-0-
(SCC)
Pana 55, North Mac 50
Greenville 58, Southwestern 44
Hillsboro 82, Gillespie 53
Vandalia 69, Staunton 34
Litchfield 59, Carlinville 41
-0-
Mt. Vernon 63, Belleville Althoff 48
Carbondale 58, Marion 47
Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46
Centralia 67, Cahokia 47
-0-