Boys high school basketball scores for January 27th

(SWC)

East St. Louis 67, Alton 51

Edwardsville 41, O'Fallon 39

Collinsville 71, Belleville West 60

-0-

(MVC)

Triad 65, Civic Memorial 31

Mascoutah 49, Waterloo 41

Highland 41, Jerseyville 40

-0-

(Cahokia Conference)

Columbia 72, Salem 37

Freeburg 57, EAWR 49

Breese Central 47, Roxana 32

-0-

(SCC)

Pana 55, North Mac 50

Greenville 58, Southwestern 44

Hillsboro 82, Gillespie 53

Vandalia 69, Staunton 34

Litchfield 59, Carlinville 41

-0-

Mt. Vernon 63, Belleville Althoff 48

Carbondale 58, Marion 47

Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46

Centralia 67, Cahokia 47

-0-