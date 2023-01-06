basketball13.jpg

Friday night boys prep basketball

-0-

Hazelwood East (MO) @ Alton Redbirds - 7:30 pm, Big-Z (107.1 FM)

Granite City @ Marquette

Edwardsville @ Collinsville

Belleville West @ Belleville East

O'Fallon @ East St. Louis

-0-

Cahokia Conference:

Roxana @ Salem

Columbia @ Freeburg

Breese Central @ EAWR

-0-

Mississippi Valley Conference:

Highland @ Waterloo

Civic Memorial @ Mascoutah

Triad @ Jerseyville

-0-

South Central Conference:

Southwestern @ Gillespie

Staunton @ Pana

Litchfield @ Vandalia

Hillsboro @ Carlinville

North Mac @ Greenville

-0-

Steeleville @ Waterloo Gibault

Carbondale @ Mt. Vernon

Marion @ Cahokia

Red Bud @ Sparta

Valmeyer @ Lebanon

-0-