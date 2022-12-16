Friday night boys basketball
FRI
The EAWR Oilers edged the Roxana Shells, 52-48 Friday night in boys prep basketball. Oilers senior Seth Slayden led all scorers with 31 points in the win. Roxana's Chris Walleck hit six three-pointers and finished with 18 points in a losing cause. The Shells led 36-33 after three quarters but the Oilers outscored Roxana, 19-12 in the 4th period to win the game by 4 points.
Roxana (5-6), EAWR (3-9)
MVC --
Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33
Mascoutah 51, Jerseyville 38
Highland 51, Triad 43
SWC --
Belleville East 66, Alton 31
East St. Louis 81, Belleville West 52
O'Fallon 53, Collinsville 50
SCC --
North Mac 39, Southwestern 37
Litfhfield 67, Pana 66
Greenville 55, Staunton 38
Vandalia @ Hillsboro -- PPD.
Marquette 63, Maryville Christian 34
Waterloo Gibault 63, B.Mater Dei 52
Freeburg 65, Salem 44
Carbondale 62, B.Althoff 56
Mt. Vernon 72, Cahokia 57
Centralia 46, Marion 29
