-0-

The EAWR Oilers edged the Roxana Shells, 52-48 Friday night in boys prep basketball.  Oilers senior Seth Slayden led all scorers with 31 points in the win.  Roxana's Chris Walleck hit six three-pointers and finished with 18 points in a losing cause.  The Shells led 36-33 after three quarters but the Oilers outscored Roxana, 19-12 in the 4th period to win the game by 4 points. 

Roxana (5-6), EAWR (3-9) 

-0-

MVC --

Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33

Mascoutah 51, Jerseyville 38

Highland 51, Triad 43

-0-

SWC --

Belleville East 66, Alton 31

East St. Louis 81, Belleville West 52 

O'Fallon 53, Collinsville 50 

-0-

SCC --

North Mac 39, Southwestern 37

Litfhfield 67, Pana 66

Greenville 55, Staunton 38

Vandalia @ Hillsboro -- PPD. 

-0-

Marquette 63, Maryville Christian 34 

Waterloo Gibault 63, B.Mater Dei 52 

Freeburg 65, Salem 44 

Carbondale 62, B.Althoff 56 

Mt. Vernon 72, Cahokia 57 

Centralia 46, Marion 29 

-0-