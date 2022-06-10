Summer baseball update
Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons rallied past Terre Haute (IN) Thursday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton used a 4-run 8th inning to edge REX Baseball, 6-5. The game-winning run scored on an error.
Scott Montesano has more:
> Alton now stands at 7-and-2 on the season including 5-and-0 at home. REX Baseball drosp to 4-and-5 on the year.
River Dragons homestand continues this weekend:
FRI, 6:35 pm - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
SAT, 6:35 pm - Danville (IL) @ Alton
SUN, 5:35 pm - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton
Legion baseball
Alton Post 126 will play at the Ballwin (MO) legion baseball tournament this weekend. Today (FRI) in pool play Alton goes up against Sikeston and Eureka (MO). Tomorrow (SAT) morning at 8 am - it's Alton vs. Manchester (MO) in the tourney.
Prep sports
The Edwardsville Tigers' baseball and softball squads are in the Class 4A state finals this weekend.
** Class 4A baseball @ Joliet
Edwardsville (32-4) vs. Chicago Brother Rice - FRI, 3 pm - state semis
** Class 4A softball @ Peoria
Edwardsville (32-3) vs. St. Charles North - FRI, 5:30 pm - state semis
