Prep Baseball:

-Friday-

Belleville East 14, Jersey 0

Belleville East 12, Jersey 6

Father McGivney 11, Gillespie 3

Granite 4, Maryville Christian 0

Southwestern 7, Roxana 2

Highland 10, Plano 0

-Today-

Plano @ Alton

Plano vs. Roxana @ Alton

BV Althoff @ Collinsville

Civic Memorial vs. Houston @ Memphis, Tenn.

Freeburg @ Nashville (DH)

Prep Softball:

-Friday-

Waterloo 14, EA/WR 10

Carlinville 13, Auburn 10

Edwardsville 11, Breese Central 0

Freeburg 15, Dupo 0

Gillespie 9, Jerseyville 4

 

-Today-

Marquette @ Pleasant Hills

Centralia @ Belleville West

Granite @ Southwestern (DH)

Triad @ Belleville West

Track:

SW IL Relays @ Edwardsville

-Boys team scores-

1. Edwardsville

2.O’Fallon

3.Belleville West

4.Collinsville

5.Belleville East

*Alton in 6th

 

-Girls Team Scores-

1. Edwardsville

2. Belleville West

3. O’ Fallon

4. East St. Louis

5. Alton

Alton came in 3rd in the 400 relay.

Renee Raglin from Alton won the 100 Meters with a time of 12.57 seconds.

Jayda Duke from Alton came in 1st in the high jump with a distance of 1.47 meters.

Girls Soccer:

Freeburg 5, Father McGivney 1

-Today-

Auburn @ Carlinville

Collinsville @ Columbia

Decatur St. Teresa @ Marquette at Gordon Moore Park

Granite @ BV Althoff

Roxana @ Breese Mater Dei

Triad @ Peoria Notre Dame