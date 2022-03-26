Prep Baseball:
-Friday-
Belleville East 14, Jersey 0
Belleville East 12, Jersey 6
Father McGivney 11, Gillespie 3
Granite 4, Maryville Christian 0
Southwestern 7, Roxana 2
Highland 10, Plano 0
-Today-
Plano @ Alton
Plano vs. Roxana @ Alton
BV Althoff @ Collinsville
Civic Memorial vs. Houston @ Memphis, Tenn.
Freeburg @ Nashville (DH)
Prep Softball:
-Friday-
Waterloo 14, EA/WR 10
Carlinville 13, Auburn 10
Edwardsville 11, Breese Central 0
Freeburg 15, Dupo 0
Gillespie 9, Jerseyville 4
-Today-
Marquette @ Pleasant Hills
Centralia @ Belleville West
Granite @ Southwestern (DH)
Triad @ Belleville West
Track:
SW IL Relays @ Edwardsville
-Boys team scores-
1. Edwardsville
2.O’Fallon
3.Belleville West
4.Collinsville
5.Belleville East
*Alton in 6th
-Girls Team Scores-
1. Edwardsville
2. Belleville West
3. O’ Fallon
4. East St. Louis
5. Alton
Alton came in 3rd in the 400 relay.
Renee Raglin from Alton won the 100 Meters with a time of 12.57 seconds.
Jayda Duke from Alton came in 1st in the high jump with a distance of 1.47 meters.
Girls Soccer:
Freeburg 5, Father McGivney 1
-Today-
Auburn @ Carlinville
Collinsville @ Columbia
Decatur St. Teresa @ Marquette at Gordon Moore Park
Granite @ BV Althoff
Roxana @ Breese Mater Dei
Triad @ Peoria Notre Dame