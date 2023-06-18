Godfrey native and former standout Alton High pitcher Bryan Hudson made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers last night. After being called up from Triple A earlier in the week, Hudson pitched two innings Saturday, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out two in a 15-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Hudson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Cubs in the 2015 draft. After the 2022 campaign, Hudson departed the Cubs organization through minor league free agency before signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in December.