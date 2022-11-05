radio5.jpg

Prep football

Big-Z sports broadcast schedule

SAT - 11/5 - Fighting Illini on Big-Z, 107.1 FM, 1570 AM

2:30 pm - Michigan State @ Illinois - football (pre-game 1:30pm)

SAT - 11/5 - Shells on MyMix, 94.3 FM

2:00 pm - Fairbury Prairie Central @ Roxana Shells - Class 3A football

MON - 11/7

8:00 pm - Eastern Illinois @ Illinois - basketball

(pregame @ 7 pm)

SAT - 11/12

TBA -- Purdue @ Illinois - football

>> Games can be heard on 107.1 FM & 1570 AM

>> Streaming at advantagenews.com