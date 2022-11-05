Prep football
Big-Z sports broadcast schedule
SAT - 11/5 - Fighting Illini on Big-Z, 107.1 FM, 1570 AM
2:30 pm - Michigan State @ Illinois - football (pre-game 1:30pm)
SAT - 11/5 - Shells on MyMix, 94.3 FM
2:00 pm - Fairbury Prairie Central @ Roxana Shells - Class 3A football
MON - 11/7
8:00 pm - Eastern Illinois @ Illinois - basketball
(pregame @ 7 pm)
SAT - 11/12
TBA -- Purdue @ Illinois - football
>> Games can be heard on 107.1 FM & 1570 AM
>> Streaming at advantagenews.com