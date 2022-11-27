The East St. Louis Flyers grabbed their 10th state football title in program history with a 57-7 win against Prairie Ridge in the IHSA Class 6A championship game Saturday at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign. The Flyers, seeded No. 6, finished their season at 12-2 and on an 11-game winning streak.
Class 1A Lena Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 18
Class 2A Decatur St. Teresa 29, Downs 22
Class 3A Elmhurst Catholic 48, Williamsville 17
Class 4A Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 44, New Lenox 20
Class 5A Nazareth LaGrange 45, Peoria 44
Class 6A East St. Louis 57, Crystal Lake 7
Class 7A Chicago Mt. Carmel 44, Batavia 20
Class 8A Loyola Academy 13, Lincoln Way 3