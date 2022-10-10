Fighting Illini football
The Illinois Fighting Illini football squad has landed in the top 25 poll for the first time in eleven years. The new AP college football top 25 poll was released on Sunday and Illinois is ranked 24th this week. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row and stand at 5-and-1 overall on the season.
It's the first time that Illinois has been in the top 25 poll since October 2011.
Next up for the Fighting Illini - their homecoming game Saturday at 11 am here on the Big-Z.
Illinois defeated Iowa, 9-6 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign to improve to 5-and-1 on the year.
The top 5 teams in the AP Poll this week:
1) Georgia
2) Ohio State
3) Alabama
4) Clemson
5) Michigan
