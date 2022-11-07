College basketball openers
It was opening night for men's college basketball around the country on Monday night. The Illinois Fighting Illini tipped off the 2022-23 season against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Fighting Illini llinois defeated the Panthers, 87-57 at State Farm Center in Champaign.
(#23) ILLINOIS 87, Eastern Illinois 57
Illinois >
Coleman Hawkins - 23 points (5-3's) & 12 rebounds
Terrence Shannon, Jr. - 24 pts
Dain Dainja - 17 pts & 10 reb
>> Illini head coach Brad Underwood:
Other Monday night college basketball openers included:
SLU Billikens 91, Murray State 68
Missouri Tigers 97, Southern Indiana 91
SIUE 85, Harris Stowe 57
Western Illinois 71, Illinois State 68
Top 5 teams in action (MON):
(1) North Carolina 69, UNC-Wilmington 56
(2) Gonzaga 104, North Florida 63
(3) Houston 83, Northern Colorado 36
(4) Kentucky 95, Howard 63
(5) Baylor 117, Mississippi Valley State 53
(5) Kansas 89, Omaha 64
