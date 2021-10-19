illini3.jpg

AP college basketball preseason poll

-0-

The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked 11th in the preseason poll released by the Associated Press earlier this week.  Illinois went 24-and-7 last season losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Loyola of Chicago (71-58). 

The AP preseason men's college basketball poll has five Big Ten Conference teams listed in the top 25.  Michigan (6), Purdue (7), Illinois (11), Ohio State (17), and  Maryland (21) are in the preseason poll.  Two other Big Ten teams - Michigan State and Indiana - just missed the preseason top 25. 

-0-

AP preseason Men's Basketball Poll 

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Texas

6. Michigan

7. Purdue

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. ILLINOIS

12. Memphis

13. Oregon

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Ohio State

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Florida State

-0-