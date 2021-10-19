AP college basketball preseason poll
The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked 11th in the preseason poll released by the Associated Press earlier this week. Illinois went 24-and-7 last season losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Loyola of Chicago (71-58).
The AP preseason men's college basketball poll has five Big Ten Conference teams listed in the top 25. Michigan (6), Purdue (7), Illinois (11), Ohio State (17), and Maryland (21) are in the preseason poll. Two other Big Ten teams - Michigan State and Indiana - just missed the preseason top 25.
AP preseason Men's Basketball Poll
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. ILLINOIS
12. Memphis
13. Oregon
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Florida State
