NCAA men's basketball tournament
The March Madness selection show was held on Sunday with the 68 teams revealed for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tourney. Nine Big Ten Conference teams made the cut including the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois was seeded 4th in the South Region. The (22-9) Fighting Illini will face 13th seed (27-7) Chattanooga Friday night in Pittsburgh. Game time (FRI) - 5:50 pm.
Other Big Ten teams making the tournament this year -- Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Rutgers.
Top seeds in the tourney:
Gonzaga - West Region
Arizona - South Region
Kansas - Midwest Region
Baylor - East Region
> Number 2 seeds - Duke, Villanova, Kentucky, Auburn
> Number 3 seeds - Texas Tech, Purdue, Wisconsin, Tennessee
The Final Four teams will meet in New Orleans in April. The National Championship game is set for Monday, April 4.
* Meanwhile, the St. Louis University Billikens were picked for the National Invitational Tourney (NIT). The (23-11) Billikens are a #3 seed and will host Northern Iowa Wednesday night at SLU. Game time (WED) at Chaifetz Arena - 7 pm.
