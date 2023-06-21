One of the biggest youth summer camps in the area was held at Father McGivney High School this week. 140 campers went through baseball drills coordinated by Griffins' coaches and players. The 3-day summer camp comes to an end today (WED).
Father McGivney baseball coach Chris Erwin talks about the camp, the spring HS season, losing to the Columbia Eagles in the playoffs and what's ahead for the team in the spring of '24:
The Griffins went 37-and-2 during the 2023 spring baseball season. They lost to Columbia in the Class 2A Sectionals. The Columbia Eagles went on to finish 2nd in the state in 2A baseball. Father McGivney baseball has a record of 100 wins and 14 losses over the last 3 seasons.
2023 - (37-2)
2022 - (32-5)
2021 - (31-7) - 2nd in state in Class 1A baseball
