Fall prep sports scrimmages
-0-
Prep football scrimmages are on the schedule for tonight (FRI) including Alton, Southwestern and Roxana all at 7 pm. EAWR will hold its football scrimmage at about 8 pm tonight.
Some schools have added soccer scrimmages to the schedule for this evening as well. The Redbirds soccer scrimmage is set for 5 pm at Public School Stadium, The Oilers soccer scrimmage will be held at 6:45, and the Roxana Shells at 7 pm.
There's also volleyball scrimmages on the schedule for some Riverbend schools today:
EAWR Oilers - 5:30
Roxana Shells - 5:45
Marquette Explorers - 6:00
Lady Explorers volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:
-0-
Marquette will hold football and soccer inter-squad scrimmages on Saturday - weather permitting - at Public School Stadium.
- SAT -
6:00 pm - soccer scrimmage
7:00 pm - football scrimmage
-0-