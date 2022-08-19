sports2.jpg

Fall prep sports scrimmages

-0-

Prep football scrimmages are on the schedule for tonight (FRI) including Alton, Southwestern and Roxana all at 7 pm.  EAWR will hold its football scrimmage at about 8 pm tonight. 

Some schools have added soccer scrimmages to the schedule for this evening as well.  The Redbirds soccer scrimmage is set for 5 pm at Public School Stadium, The Oilers soccer scrimmage will be held at 6:45, and the Roxana Shells at 7 pm.  

There's also volleyball scrimmages on the schedule for some Riverbend schools today:

EAWR Oilers - 5:30

Roxana Shells - 5:45

Marquette Explorers - 6:00

Lady Explorers volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:

heinz1.mp3

-0-

Marquette will hold football and soccer inter-squad scrimmages on Saturday - weather permitting - at Public School Stadium. 

- SAT -

6:00 pm - soccer scrimmage

7:00 pm - football scrimmage

-0-