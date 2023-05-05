Marquette prep volleyball has 10 seniors on the '23 squad including Max Cogan (pictured here).
The Marquette Explorers volleyball squad stands at 16-6-2 this spring. They have won 8 matches in a row. The Explorers latest win was Wednesday night over Granite City - 25-10, 25-17. They have not lost a match since April 12th (vs. B.Althoff). The streak includes wins over Collinsville, Maryville Christian, Granite City (2), Metro East, Bunker Hill, Alton, & Father McGivney.
They won the Gateway Metro Conference (GMC) title this spring with a mark of 8-and-0.
Marquette has 10 seniors on the 2023 roster: Max Cogan, Rolen Eveans, Will Schwartz, Nick Trefny, Brody Hendricks, Connor Wieckhorst, Dawson Jarman, Andrew Wisa, Michael Wahl & Devon Doherty.
>> Senior Max Cogan gives an update on the '23 Explorers volleyball squad:
Marquette's remaining volleyball (regular season) schedule:
May 9 - @ Edwardsville
May 15 - @ Waterloo Gibault
May 17 - Home vs. Belleville West
Pictured: Marquette volleyball senior night - 2023 -
