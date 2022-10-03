Boys & girls golf Sectionals
-0-
The boys and girls golf sectionals were held on Monday around the region. There was plenty of RiverBend golfers at those area sectionals. The Marquette Explorers boys and girls teams won regional titles last week advancing to the sectional round. The Alton Redbirds boys golf team also qualified for the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional.
-0-
The Marquette Explorers boys squad finished 3rd at the Class 1A Effingham Sectional to qualify for the state tournament this weekend (FRI-SAT) in Bloomington-Normal. The 1A state tourney will tee off at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Explorers had 4 players with scores in the 80's at the sectional.
Aidan O'Keefe - 80
Will Schwartz - 81
Mike Wilson - 88
Matthew Kane - 89
Marquette Explorers boys golf team
-0-
Meanwhile at the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional - two Alton Redbirds qualified for the state tourney. Sam Ottwell (72) and Alex Siatos (79) advanced to state this weekend. The 3A state tournament will tee off at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
-0-
Sectional qualifiers in girls golf included:
Marquette - Explorers girls golf team (1A)
Roxana - Ava Strohmeier, Reagan Lynn
Jersey - Bria Tuttle, Jerra LaPlant
CM - Jayna Halley
Carlinville - Marlee Whitler
Alton - Addison Kenney
-0-
Sectional qualifiers in boys golf included:
CM Eagles - Manny Silva, Zach Fitzgerald, Connor Wells, Sam Buckley, Matt Lyman
Roxana - Nick Cotter
EAWR - Timothy Melton
Jersey - Logan Huitt
Carlinville - Colin Pope
Staunton - Preston Denney, Luke DeWitt
Hillsboro - Colton Weiss, Tycen Thacker
Mt. Olive - Blake Dickerson
-0-