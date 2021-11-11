Marquette Explorers on national signing day: back row (L to R) - Sean Mitchell, Gracie Piar, Jillian Nelson, Alyssa Powell. front row (L to R) - Allison Woolbright, Audrey Cain, Carli Foersterling.
-0-
Wednesday (Nov. 10) was national signing day for the fall 2021 season for high school student-athletes to sign national letters of intent (NLI) at college programs. Marquette High School in Alton had seven signings on Wednesday while Alton High School had two signings of their own.
Marquette Athletic Director Brian Hoener on Explorers signings:
-0-
Marquette Explorers (7) signings:
Gracie Piar - girls golf - Cal State Northridge (D1 in Los Angles, California)
Audrey Cain - girls golf - McKendree Univ. (Lebanon, IL)
Jillian Nelson - girls soccer - Concordia Univ. (D2 in St. Paul, Minnesota)
Allison Woolbright - girls volleyball - Greenville (IL) Univ.
Alyssa Powell -girls basketball - McKendree Univ. (Lebanon, IL)
Carli Foersterling - softball - Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC, Belleville)
Sean Mitchell - baseball - Parkland College (Champaign)
-0-
The Alton Redbirds had two signings Wednesday:
Audrey Evola - softball - Briar Cliff Univ. (Iowa)
Taryn Wallace - volleyball - SWIC (Belleville)
-0-