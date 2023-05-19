Marquette Explorers girls track
The Marquette Explorers had multiple qualifiers for the Class 1A girls state track meet this week. Senior Sammy Hentrich made it to state in the long jump and triple jump events. She had a 1st place finish in the long jump and placed 2nd in the triple jump at the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional.
The Explorers also had two relays teams make it to state from the Carlinville Sectional. The Marquette 4x200 relay team finished 2nd at the sectional - Caroline Cain, Kailey Vickrey, Sammy Hentrich, Karly Davenport.
The 4x800 relay team set a new school record and placed 2nd at the sectional - Paige Rister, Kailey Vickrey, Katie Johnson, Ava Certa.
