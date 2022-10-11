marqbg1.jpg

Marquette Explorers qualify for state tourney

The Marquette Explorers boys golf team qualified for the Class 1A state tournament this fall.  The Explorers had three seniors on the squad: Aidan O'Keefe, Will Schwartz and Matthew Kane.  The juniors on the squad were Michael Wilson, Sean Williams and Carson Hampton.  

Aidan and Will stopped by the Big-Z last week before heading to the state tourney:

2022 Marquette boys golf team >>

- Won Class 1A Mt. Olive Regional championship @ Timber Lakes Golf Course, Staunton

- Finished 3rd @ Class 1A Effingham Sectional

- Competed in Class 1A state tournament @ Bloomington

Marquette senior golfers - Aidan O'Keefe (left), Will Schwartz (right)

