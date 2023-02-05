PREP WRESTLING
Class 3A Alton Regional
Edwardsville 197
Quincy 178
Belleville East 133.5
Belleville West 133
Alton 102.5
Collinsville 75
Granite City 38
O'Fallon 23
(Note: Top three finishers in each weight class advance to sectional)
106 - Championship: Rocky Seibel, Belleville West, tech fall Bryson Nuttall, Edwardsville, 16-1. Third place: Hugh Sharrow, Quincy, dec. Jordan Thigen, Collinsville, 4-0
113 - Championship: Ryan Richie, Edwardsville, pin Amir McCoy, Belleville West, 4:59. Third place: Wyatt Boeing, Quincy, dec. Caleb Christner, Alton, 7-2
120 - Championship: Nick Fetters, Belleville East, pin Levi Wilkinson, Edwardsville, 5:16. Third place: Dom Deming, Quincy, dec. Xander Goodwin, Belleville West, 8-2
126 - Championship: Brenden Rayl, Granite City, dec. William Harris, Alton, 8-6 (SV-1). Third place: Tyson Seibel, Belleville West, dec. Cameron Moerlien, Edwardsville, 5-2
132 - Championship: Zeke Rhodes, Edwardsville, dec. Aiden Colbert, Belleville West, 7-2. Third place: Eli Roberts, Quincy, pin Marshall Skelton, Alton, :48
138 - Championship: Warren Zeisset, Belleville East, dec. Blake Mink, Edwardsville, 8-3. Third place: Brody Baker, Quincy, major dec. Andrew Orloski, O'Fallon, 12-2
145 - Championship: Drew Landau, Edwardsville, dec. Dylan Boyd, Granite City, 5-2. Third place: Yaveion Freeman, Alton, dec. Braden Kelly, Belleville East, 3-2
152 - Championship: Terence Willis, Belleville East, dec. Antoine Phillips, Alton, 3-0. Third place: Gunnar Derhake, Quincy, dec. Brendan Landau, Edwardsville, 3-1
160 - Championship: Owen Uppinghouse, Quincy, dec. Zach Lusk, Belleville West, 5-2. Third place: Manny Morrissette, Alton, pin Nathan Cagg, Collinsville, 4:12
170 - Championship: Hubey Thomas, Edwardsville, dec. Cody Lutz, Collinsville, 8-5. Third place: Max Miller, Quincy, pin Cole Dassler, Belleville East, 2:37
182 - Championship: Bryor Newbold, Quincy, pin Landen Schickedanz, Edwardsville, 1:14. Third place: Brody O'Donnell, Belleville West, pin Gavin Gentille, O'Fallon, 4:49
195 - Championship: Dominic Thebeau, Belleville East, pin Scott Snyder, Collinsville, 4:34. Third place: Shane Scott, Alton, pin Ty Moore, Quincy, 1:41
220 - Championship: Gavin Schumacher, Quincy, pin Devin Habermehl, Collinsville, 1:19. Third place: Shamontae Matthews, Belleville West, major dec. Erik Whittaker, Belleville East, 12-3
285 - Championship: Jonathan Rulo, Belleville East, pin Todd Smith, Quincy, 5:16. Third place: Dawson Rull, Edwardsville, pin Kenwyn Horne, Belleville West, 5:23