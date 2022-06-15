ICA All-State teams announced
-0-
The Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) has announced its 2022 prep softball all-state teams for the spring season. The Roxana Shells, Marquette Explorers and Civic Memorial Eagles had players make all-state honors.
Class 3A softball >>
* Civic Memorial Eagles: Kelbie Zupan & Bella Thien both made 3rd team all-state
Class 2A softball >>
* Roxana Shells: Calista Stahlhut & Kennedi Robien made 3rd team all-state
* Marquette Explorers: Lauren Lenihan - 2nd team all-state
Kennedy Eveans & Hayley Porter - 3rd team all-state
-0-
Other all-state softball players in the region included:
Class 4A softball >>
Edwardsville Tigers: Ryleigh Owens (1st team), Jillian Lane (2nd), Avery Hamilton (3rd)
Belleville East Lancers: Kylee Crowder (1st), Ava Hamilton (3rd)
Class 2A softball >>
Staunton Bulldogs: Savannah Billings (2nd), Taylor Nolan (3rd)
Gillespie Miners: Emma Gipson (2nd), Regan Bussmann (3rd), Chloe Segarra (3rd)
Class 1A softball >>
Carrollton Hawks: Lauren Flowers (2nd), Hannah Uhles (3rd)
Calhoun Warriors: Audrey Gilman (2nd)
-0-