CM Eagles cross country - Hannah Meiser (left), Jackson Collman (right)
The boys and girls cross country sectionals will be run tomorrow (SAT). The regionals were held last weekend around the state. The Civic Memorial Eagles boys and girls teams advanced out of the Class 2A Highland Regional to Saturday's Decatur Sectional.
The all-regional team included C.M. Eagles - Hannah Meiser (2nd place) and Jackson Collman (3rd place). The Eagles squads overall finished 2nd in the boys standings and 5th in the girls competition at the Highland Regional.
* C.M. cross country coach Jake Peal:
> Eagles boys XC team: Jackson Collman, Deacon Anderson, DJ Dutton, Justice Eldridge, Aslan Henderson, Trevor Kroeschel, Lucas Naugle, Gabe Roberts, & Mason Walker.
> Eagles girls XC team: Hannah Meiser, Eliza Donaldson, Allison Hallstead, Katelyn Hallstead, Alyssa Mann, & Shelby Quick.
Some other RiverBend area runners will compete at the Class 1A Trenton Wesclin Sectional including: Garrett Beuttel (Southwestern), Aidan Loeffelman (EAWR), Kailey Vickrey (Marquette), and the Roxana Shells girls team. The Shells squad at the sectional: Riley Doyle, Madison Herrin, Makinzie Hosier, Paige Lohman, Zoey Losch, Taylor Partridge, Lexi Ryan, & Gabrielle Woodruff.
