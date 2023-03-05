mvc4.jpg

Arch Madness got underway Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.  The Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament runs Thursday thru Sunday. 

The top 4 seeds in the MVC tourney: (1) Bradley, (2) Drake, (3) SIUC, (4) Belmont.  

-0-

First round games - Thursday:

Northern Iowa 75, Illinois State 62

Indiana State 97, Evansville 58

Murray State 78, Valparaiso 50

Missouri State 74, UIC 57

-0-

Quarterfinals - Friday: 

Bradley 72, Northern Iowa 66 

Indiana State 94, Belmont 91   

Drake 74, Murray State 62 

SIU-Carbondale 54, Missouri State 51 

-0-

Semifinals - Saturday: 

Bradley 71, Indiana State 70 

Drake 65, SIUC 52 

-0-

Title game - Sunday: 

Drake 77, Bradley 51 

Drake Bulldogs (27-7), Bradley Braves (25-9)

-0-