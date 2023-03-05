Arch Madness got underway Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament runs Thursday thru Sunday.
The top 4 seeds in the MVC tourney: (1) Bradley, (2) Drake, (3) SIUC, (4) Belmont.
-0-
First round games - Thursday:
Northern Iowa 75, Illinois State 62
Indiana State 97, Evansville 58
Murray State 78, Valparaiso 50
Missouri State 74, UIC 57
-0-
Quarterfinals - Friday:
Bradley 72, Northern Iowa 66
Indiana State 94, Belmont 91
Drake 74, Murray State 62
SIU-Carbondale 54, Missouri State 51
-0-
Semifinals - Saturday:
Bradley 71, Indiana State 70
Drake 65, SIUC 52
-0-
Title game - Sunday:
Drake 77, Bradley 51
Drake Bulldogs (27-7), Bradley Braves (25-9)
-0-