riverdragons4.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Danville Dans shutout the Alton River Dragons, 10-0 in a 7-inning game last night in Prospect League baseball.  Danville now has a 7-game winning streak.  The Dans are 16-and-1 in the second half of the season while the River Dragons slip to 8-and-11 in the second half. 

Scott Montesano has more from Danville (IL):

altonbb1.mp3

Summer season records overall:

Alton (26-24), Danville (37-10)

-0-

Next up for the River Dragons:

Tonight (WED), 6:35 - Burlington (IA) @ Alton

THU, 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy

FRI, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)

-0-

* The River Dragons now have 10 games remaining in the regular season - 4 at home and 6 on the road.  

-0-