Prospect League baseball
The Danville Dans shutout the Alton River Dragons, 10-0 in a 7-inning game last night in Prospect League baseball. Danville now has a 7-game winning streak. The Dans are 16-and-1 in the second half of the season while the River Dragons slip to 8-and-11 in the second half.
Scott Montesano has more from Danville (IL):
Summer season records overall:
Alton (26-24), Danville (37-10)
Next up for the River Dragons:
Tonight (WED), 6:35 - Burlington (IA) @ Alton
THU, 6:35 - Alton @ Quincy
FRI, 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)
* The River Dragons now have 10 games remaining in the regular season - 4 at home and 6 on the road.
