The Alton River Dragons lost their first game of the year last (TUE) night in Danville (IL) in Prospect League baseball. The Danville Dans edged the River Dragons, 5-4 in 11 innings. Alton falls to 6-and-1 on the year while the Dans improve to 4-and-2.
Scott Montesano has more:
-0-
*River Dragons:
Blake Burris - 3-6
Noah Bush - 2-5, RBI
Robby Taul - 2-6, RBI
*Danville Dans:
Chase Vinson - 5-RBI's - Grand Slam HR in 7th, GW-RBI in 11th
-0-
Up next:
Tonight (WED) - Alton @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm
THU, 6:35 - REX Baseball (IN) @ Alton
FRI, 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton
SAT, 6:35 - Danville (IL) @ Alton
SUN, 5:35 - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton
-0-