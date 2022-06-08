prospectleague1.jpg

The Alton River Dragons lost their first game of the year last (TUE) night in Danville (IL) in Prospect League baseball.  The Danville Dans edged the River Dragons, 5-4 in 11 innings.  Alton falls to 6-and-1 on the year while the Dans improve to 4-and-2. 

Scott Montesano has more:

*River Dragons:

Blake Burris - 3-6

Noah Bush - 2-5, RBI

Robby Taul - 2-6, RBI

*Danville Dans:

Chase Vinson - 5-RBI's - Grand Slam HR in 7th, GW-RBI in 11th

Up next:

Tonight (WED) - Alton @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm

THU, 6:35 - REX Baseball (IN) @ Alton

FRI, 6:35 - Springfield (IL) @ Alton

SAT, 6:35 - Danville (IL) @ Alton

SUN, 5:35 - Cape Catfish (MO) @ Alton

