Spring Training baseball opened the season Saturday and Washington scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to comeback and beat the Cardinals 3-2. Brendan Donovan drove in both Cardinals runs with a two-run homer in the third inning. The Cardinals play the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium today.
Meanwhile the Cubs and Giants slugged it out in Arizona yesterday. Chicago scored 7 times in the 5th inning to erase a 5-2 deficit and beat the Giants 10-8. The Cubs play the Dodgers in Phoenix today.